Warmer weather allows north golf course to open at Mill Creek MetroParks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re into the second week of spring and there’s some nice 50 degree days ahead, but nothing says spring like heading out to the golf course for the first time!

Mill Creek Golf Course’s north course opened Monday morning at 10 a.m. for public play.

This is right on par for when they typically open; they opened last year at the end of March.

But, the south course and practice range are not set to open until mid-April and the Hole 55 Bare and Grille will not open until Saturday, April 1.

In the mean time, the nice spring weather has kept the hiking and biking trails busy.

“It is so nice, just all of the areas. Lanterman’s Mill for hiking, biking, kayaking. People think of Youngstown and they don’t always think of all of the opportunity we have here,” said Candace Lipjanic of Boardman.

Lanterman’s Mill, a seasonal facility, will be open during the weekends starting next month. Golf league sign-ups and clinics will also start then.

If you’re heading out to the course today you may have to keep an eye out for a few stray rain drops, but otherwise, temperatures will be in the 50s and even lower 60s out on the course.

In case of bad weather, the golf course asks that you call them ahead of time for an up-to-date status.

To check out when the rest of Mill Creek’s facilities open, or to get more information about any upcoming events, head over to the Mill Creek MetroParks website.