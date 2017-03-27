Youngstown community feels post office’s fate is already decided

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The future of the post office on Youngstown’s north side is in limbo, with new plans to relocate it. Not everyone is on board because they feel the post office’s fate has already been decided — without input from the community.

David Wolff, a representative from the US Postal Service, talked with city council chambers about the proposal to relocate the post office on Guadalupe Avenue.

He said they’ve been having issues at their current location since 2011, citing problems with the roof and an unfair rent price. Wolff called it economically unfeasible and decrepit.

He said a new location has not yet been selected. However, a location in Union Square Plaza on Gypsy Lane was mentioned several times during the hour-long meeting.

A couple council members expressed their concerns about this potential relocation, including Third Ward Councilman Nathaniel Pinkard. He was the most outspoken, calling the meeting a “sham.”

“The tone of this meeting certainly appears to me that the decision has already been made,” Pinkard said. “This meeting is just a formality for an already foregone deal.”

He said the Union Square Plaza location is too far for many of his older residents.

Pinkard is also frustrated Wolff and others did not consult the city’s economic development committee for suggestions on possible locations.

“You’re coming here looking for a location, for a commercial establishment,” he said. “But yet you did not consult with the economic development, who would have some idea as to what buildings or locations are available for a post office.”

Wolff said the Guadalupe Avenue post office location will stay open until a more suitable location is found.

Those interested in presenting a possible location for the new post office are welcome to email their suggestions within the next 30 days to david.m.wolff@usps.gov.