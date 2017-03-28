Beaver Twp. Police looking for person who set Los Gallos’ patio on fire

BEAVER, Ohio (WYTV) – Beaver Township Police are looking for a person who set Los Gallos’ patio on fire.

Police released surveillance video on Tuesday showing a person moving furniture and then pouring lighter fluid on the porch of the Mexican restaurant.

Police say one employee was still at the building on Saturday and grabbed a fire extinguisher to put it out. Several employees live in apartments behind the building and ran over to help.

There was damage to the back patio and furniture.

Detectives are working with arson investigator. They’re looking at different surveillance videos at businesses in the area.

Those with information are asked to call the Beaver Township Police Department at (330) 549-5338.