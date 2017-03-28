Hazmat crews contain small fuel spill on Route 11

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Hazmat crews were called out Tuesday morning to clean up a fuel spill in Trumbull County.

A driver traveling along Route 11 at about 3:40 a.m. noticed his fuel gauge was going down and pulled over at the Route 5 exit ramp. It turned out that his tank was leaking.

About 30 gallons leaked out of the truck.

Crews placed pads on the road and in a nearby ditch to catch the leaking fuel.

The driver thinks he may have picked up some road debris that punctured the tank.

There are no lane closures or restrictions in the area.