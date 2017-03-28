Local GOP official heading to White House for women’s forum



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local woman received something of a surprise over the weekend, an invitation to the White House.

Tracey Winbush, treasurer of the Ohio Republican Party, has been asked to join a panel discussion on women and empowerment.

Winbush received the invitation Saturday from the President and Mrs. Trump. The gathering is scheduled for Wednesday.

Winbush says the focus will be on helping women succeed in business and elsewhere.

“That’s what we need. We are growing. America grows on small business, and if we don’t have strong, small business then America’s not working. We need to have ingenuity, and that is something we’ve been lacking for a lot of years now,” Winbush said.

The meeting will feature new Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration.