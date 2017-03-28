Mahoning sweeps Trumbull in Frank Bubba Classic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County boys and girls defeated Trumbull County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday at Warren Harding High School.

The Mahoning girls started things off with a 46-39 in Game 1. The Mahoning boys followed suit in the nightcap. After being down by 27 at halftime, they stormed back to win 124-121, courtesy of a buzzer beater from South Range’s Anthony Ritter.

The three point champions were Tommy Donadio from Bristol and on the girls side, Champion’s Abbie White took the top honors.

The game is sponsored by the Trumbull County Coaches Association and featured a different twist this year. The defense was rewarded points for take-aways and points off turnovers.