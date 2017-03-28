Nugget of Knowledge: Trip to..Titanic!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Peak age

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

If you have an extra 105 thousand dollars around the house, you can go on a fabulous tour more than two miles below the Atlantic Ocean starting next year.

A London travel company called Blue Marble will offer tourists an eight day voyage to the site of the Titanic disaster, 400 miles south of Newfoundland.

You’ll actually have a title: mission specialist…you’ll learn how to assist the diving team on your 90 minute decent to the ocean floor to explore the Titanic wreck and the debris field around it.

You’ll have other dives, to, to explore marine life.

But don’t look for a seat on Blue Marble’s expeditions next year: they’re all booked.

2019 is still open.

Another travel organization in Los Angeles is planning its own expeditions next year but hasn’t set the price yet.

Hurry, though…bacteria and the sea is eating away at Titanic…it might all be gone in 20 years.

That 105 thousand dollar price?

That’s the cost of a first class ticket on the Titanic in 1912…adjusted for inflation.

