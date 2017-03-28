Poet laureate visits Youngstown to introduce poetry to residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A program to bring the art of poetry to certain groups in Youngstown is underway this week.

Tim Seibles is the poet laureate of Virginia. He has several collections of poetry and is in town to read some his writings.

The first stop Tuesday was at the Youngtown ACTION Fellowship breakfast. He will also visit several high schools in Mahoning County and some juvenile inmates.

“It’s important to establish bonds between people, and poetry is one way to establish common ground,” Seibles said.

Seibles said the people who invited him to Youngstown are hoping to reach groups that aren’t typically exposed to poetry. They want to include them in a conversation about inclusion and literary art.