Struthers bar facing charges following last week’s drug raid



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Struthers bar raided last week has now been charged with both possessing and selling drugs.

They searched The Bowery on E. Midlothian Road on Thursday.

The business is now facing three counts of drug possession, two counts of drug sales, and one count of drug paraphernalia possession.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit filed the charges against a company called Bowery, Inc.

Four people, including two employees, were arrested and charged following the drug raid. One of them was found with cocaine and Suboxone.

The case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. The Bowery could be fined or its liquor license could be suspended or taken away altogether.

The City of Struthers is in the process of permanently closing the at least 30-year-old bar.