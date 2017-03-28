Victim head-butted, robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while in a downtown parking lot.

The man told officers he was in a parking lot at the corner of Commerce and Phelps streets about 1 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two men. He said the men headbutted him, pulled out a gun and took his iPhone, according to a police report. The man said he noticed one of the suspects put the gun into the waistband of his pants.

Police noted in the report that the victim had a bruised and bloody lip.

The suspects took off down Commerce Street. No arrest was made.