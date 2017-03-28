Viewer calls Daybreak with Jim’s doppelgänger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A viewer called in to tell Daybreak that Jim Loboy has a look-alike on a daytime soap opera.

Curious, we looked him up. Here was her call:

“This is a call for Jim Loboy. We’re his fan club. We don’t need a call back. The actor we think Jim Loboy looks like is named Billy Abbott. Absolutely have to check it out, could be a brother. And it’s a compliment!”

Well here is a picture of this actor on The Young and the Restless. I believe she is talking about this chap, Jason Thompson.

Len says, “maybe from the nose up!”

Daybreak viewers never cease to amaze us with their comments and calls!