Youngstown State University to introduce new men’s basketball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – 33 WYTV News expects to meet the new Youngstown State University men’s basketball coach today on campus.

Jerrod Calhoun was hired to be the 13th head coach in Penguins history.

Calhoun spent the last five years at Fairmont State in West Virginia. He piled up 124 wins during his time with the Fighting Falcons.

This season, he led Fairmont State to the Division Two National Championship game.

The Falcons won at least 20 games in each of Calhoun’s five seasons and won nearly 80 percent of their conference games.

WYTV will be live streaming a press conference at Youngstown State University on the hiring of its head basketball coach. That is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Stay tuned to WYTV.com for updates.