Dr. Shayesteh: How stress causes belly fat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Stress is known to be bad for blood pressure, our heart, our skin and our memory. Due to new research, belly fat can be added to that list.

Stress can have a negative effect on where fat is being stored. Once chronic stress kicks in, it causes hormone changes and redirects fat to the belly.

How serious are the health effects on stress? In what ways can stress be lowered?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the effects of stress on belly fat gain.

