Former Youngstown bishop urges people not to give to panhandlers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WYTV/WPRI) — A former Youngstown Catholic bishop took to Facebook to urge people not to give money to panhandlers.

Thomas Tobin was the Bishop of Youngstown from 1995 to 2005. He now lives in Rhode Island.

Bishop Tobin’s Facebook comments come amid controversy over a Cranston, Rhode Island ordinance prohibiting people from standing in certain roads or medians to collect money. Some advocates argue the ordinance is an attack on the homeless.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Tobin claimed contributing to panhandlers is demeaning to their human dignity, endangers public safety, and enables dishonest people to prey on compassion.

Tobin also quoted Pope Francis in calling on people to help integrate the needy into the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly three dozen comments on the Facebook post — some agreeing with the bishop’s sentiments, others disagreeing.