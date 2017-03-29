Hometown Hero continues late husband’s vision with church food drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brenda Logan’s food drive — which she runs through her Youngstown church — has inspired an entire community to come together and help those in need.

She’s been a member of Beulah Baptist Church on Sherwood Avenue for many years. Her late husband, who passed away six years ago, was the pastor there. She continues the food drive on the last Saturday each month in his memory.

“It was my husband’s vision. He’s gone now and after he passed, I wanted to continue to do it because he loved giving to the community,” Brenda said. “So I kept it going. Sometimes it gets hard but to me, this is what our Father in heaven wants us to do. He wants us to feed his children, so that’s what we try to do.”

Brenda gets food from the Second Harvest Food Bank and donations from people in the community and local grocery stores. She organizes the entire food drive with help from volunteers.

Still, Brenda doesn’t take the credit.

“I don’t really think about getting a reward for myself because when this came about, I was like, ‘I don’t know about that.’ I didn’t feel worthy, you know what I mean? Because that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Pastor Jeff Stanford said Brenda is a pillar in the community and brightens the day of everyone she meets.

“I took this church over about a year and a half ago. Her husband was the last pastor and she stayed with the church — which is very awesome — and she has been a great help and an asset. She continues to be one of the backbones of the church and we love her with all our hearts.”

Brenda said she’ll continue the food drive for as long as she can, but that she couldn’t do it without the help of those around her.

“Everybody in the community has really been, always here. You can look around and see that I have people that’ll help me, so it’s good. I love it. It’s good.”