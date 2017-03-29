Hope for brighter days lies beneath dust and debris at South Field House

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Field House on Erie Street is owned by the City of Youngstown, so responsibility for the property falls on them. The parks director says if something’s not done in the next two years, it will be beyond repair.

Looking from the top row of the structure, it’s easy to imagine South Field House being sold out for a Friday night rivalry game. But imagine is all you can do. The bleachers haven’t seen fans in five years. The backboards and rims have been moved to the Covelli Centre, and a stray basketball sits on a bed of dust surrounded by dead birds.

Booker Newberry starred for South High in the early 90s. From the moment he walked in the building, he was ready to play – his reminiscent smile the size of the three-point arc.

“I’m getting chills thinking about it. My sister and mother would sit right there,” Newberry said, pointing to a spot in the bleachers.

Newberry was among five who toured South Field House to see what shape it is in and what needs to be done to save it.

When South Field House opened in December of 1940, it was the Mahoning Valley’s premier basketball arena – the home for both South High and Youngstown State. From a distance, the front still looks good but out back bricks are missing and you can see cracks into which water is leaking and causing damage.

Youngstown City Parks Director Bob Burke said the facility needs rehabilitated from top to bottom. The roof needs replaced, the electric is outdated, and the heating and cooling system needs replaced.

One estimate to fix the Field House is $1.5 million dollars. A gofundme page has been set up to help fund the rehabilitation.

“Do bricks for fundraisers so people can have their names, the alumni that used to come here, just to raise funds to get it back together,” said Councilman Julius Oliver, D-Youngstown-Ward 1. “The ultimate plan is for it to be like a hub for non-profit organizations.”

Newberry’s trip through South Field House was one memory after another. The chairs used for the team bench, the wooden ticket booth still in good shape, and the room with the concession stand. Newberry now hopes those memories can be turned into something positive.

“Hopefully, the city can get it done,” Newberry said. “There is a lot of history here. It would be a great thing to revitalize it and bring it back.”

Maybe someday sneakers will be in the jump circle instead of a cloudy film of dust.

