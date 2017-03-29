Newton Falls Police: 2 charged after bad drug deal

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A man and woman are facing charges after what police in Newton Falls believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Police were called to an apartment on Newton Drive on March 12 for a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man who left in a tan-colored SUV.

An officer spoke with the woman, 35-year-old Melinda Munion, who was crying and had a black eye.

Munion told police that 22-year-old Mykaal Paker had walked in unannounced and demanded gas money. She said he then grabbed her purse containing prescription suboxone and punched her in the throat, chest and face. She said he then threatened her friend her and her friend’s dog and left with the 54 single strips of suboxone.

Munion told the officer that Parker was a known drug dealer and that’s why he was after her suboxone, according to a police report. When questioned as to how Parker knew Munion was at her friend’s house and that she had suboxone, Munion said she didn’t know how he knew she had the drugs and that “he knows I’m always over here.”

Police said while Munion and her friend were writing out their statements, Munion received a text message from Parker reading, “I love you but don’t play with my freedom period.” The officer reported seeing other texts between the two reading, “OK do 80,” and “I love you but this b**ch only got 60.”

When questioned again, Munion denied being assaulted due to a bad drug deal. She was charged with drug trafficking but released so she could take care of her daughter, the report said.

Parker wasn’t immediately located but was arrested Tuesday on assault, burglary and theft of a dangerous drug charges.

Munion was scheduled to appear in court last week but didn’t and a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to court records.