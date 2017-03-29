Nugget of Knowledge: Fun & Useful Websites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today we show you some websites you may not have known about.

Hate getting a computer voice when you call? Go to gethuman.com It helps you get in touch with an actual human when you are calling customer service.

repairclinic.com – If you want to learn to be a handy-man, try this. Not only does it tell you how to fix stuff, but you can also order the parts you need.

goodrx.com – Find the cheapest medication around town and even get coupons!

Sleepyti.me. – This website will calculate the best times for you to fall asleep so that you wake up refreshed and not in the middle of a sleep cycle, causing you to feel groggy.

gasbuddy.com – It’ll tell you where you can get the cheapest gas nearby.

myfridgefood.com – Just tell the website what’s in your fridge, and the website will offer you a bunch of recipes you can make.

radio.garden – You can listen to radio stations anywhere in the world.

10minutemail.com – This site is useful if you need a throwaway email…say you’re signing up for something with some company and it wants your e-mail but you don’t really want to get anything from it…10 minute mail will generate an e-mail address for you that vanishes in ten minutes.

mathway.com – A terrific site for students, it solves algebra, calculus, and even chemistry problems!

