Patton powers Ursuline past Crestview

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ursuline rolled past Crestview 13-4 in boys high school baseball action at Cene Park Wednesday night.

Chris Patton led the Irish on the mound and at the plate.

He struck out nine batters in the victory as the starting pitcher.

Offensively, he finished the day 2-4 with 4 RBI’s. Bobby Cavalier went 2-4 with three runs scored, while Vince Armeni went 3-4 with three runs scored.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 1-1 overall on the season. The Irish return to action Thursday at Aquinas.