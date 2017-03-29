Warren struggling to find new firefighters to fill department

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV)- The Warren Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters, but it’s getting tough to find people who want to join.

Last week, the department swore in nine new firefighters.

“It’s an aggressive department, they’re going to get right in there. Whereas some people hold back, some departments might hold back a bit, we like to knock it down as soon as possible,” firefighter Max Druso said.

Brian Barton said the crew is his second family.

“You live with them, you work, you eat with them, and you trust them. When the tones go off, your life is in their hands and vice versa.”

The new guys on Wednesday’s 24-hour shift trained on getting water from the hydrants to the trucks.

“Experience is experience and it’s very hard to come by nowadays. Jobs are limited so as soon as I found out about this, I jumped on it,” Druso said.

The city’s recent tax increase required the department to hire 15 additional firefighters. It just hired nine and is still looking for six more.

Having 15 more firefighters would allow the City of Warren to operate all three of its fire stations full-time.

Assistant Chief Bill Monrean said in years past, they’d get hundreds of applicants. This time they only had about 50.

“We have started lately having a recruitment class, trying to recruit people to come into the fire service,” Monrean said.

The department just received a federal Safer Grant for the first time in several years. Still, the grant only provides enough money to pay for some of the new hires’ salaries for two years — another reason they think it’s been hard to recruit.

“Unfortunately, our pay scale has not increased so it’s harder to find candidates. The pay is such that it’s tough to support a family when you first start out,” Monrean said.

The city is working internally, trying to be as cost-efficient as possible to save money in an attempt to keep the new hires after the grant runs out.The department believes there will be some workers retiring as well.

