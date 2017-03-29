Young tailbacks look to fill void at YSU



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be some big shoes to fill in the backfield for the YSU Football team this Fall. The Penguins graduated two 1,000 yard rushers in Jody Webb and Martin Ruiz. They are two players that accounted for over 35 hundred all-purpose yards, and 19 touchdowns last year.

That is a big chunk of the offense. So who will step up this year and fill the void? The Penguins have six tailbacks on the current roster, but only two with experience.

Tevin McCaster, a junior from New Castle saw the most action. He played in all sixteen games last year, and racked up 638 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

He is joined by another Valley native…South Range’s all-time leading rusher, and Big 22 alum Joe Alessi. He’ll be a sophomore this Fall. Alessi played in fifteen games last year, mostly on special teams… but still managed eleven carries in the crowded backfield.

There are also a few more young players expected to contribute… but McCaster leads the way.

“McCaster, ya know, he showed last year he’s number one obviously and a guy we think is a really good football player,” Head Coach Bo Pelini said. “He gets the tough yards…a good all-around back. A guy that I have got a tremendous amount of confidence in. And I think he is really good. And we’ve got some young guys coming up, so, I like the stable. I think we have a lot of guys that complement each other well. I think we have shown that we like to play a number of backs.”

“I’m very excited to step back into the leadership role,” said McCaster. “But, I just want to do whatever it takes for the team to win. If I don’t get the ball as much, or if I do, I’m gonna do my best to help the team win.”

“We lost a lot of good players, but, we have a lot of good players coming up,” Alessi said. “And, expectations and stuff, we have the exact same talent as last year, we can do it again.”

The Penguins have three more practices scheduled this Spring before the annual Red/White Spring Game on Friday April 7th.