WEIR, West Virginia (WYTV) – Crestview’s Tyler Fitzsimmons was a homerun shy of the cycle as the Rebels defeated Weir 8-5. Devin Turvey and Caleb Hill each had two hits. Turvey had a pair of RBIs while Hill scored two runs.

Dylan Dickey pitched a complete game for Crestview as he compiled six strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs.

Crestview (1-1) will be back in action tomorrow when they face Jackson-Milton at 5 pm.