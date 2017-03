FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Farrell boys’ volleyball team opened the season at home by defeating North Catholic 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-16) in Walt Cannon’s first game as their new head coach.

James Jackson finished with 32 assists for the Steelers. Damian Lowe registered 5 aces and 11 kills. Christian Lewis, Isaiah Crosby and Aubrey Scarbrough had 15, 9 and 6 kills apiece.