Man suspected of living in U.S. illegally doesn’t show up for court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police said told an officer that he was living in the United States illegally failed to show up for his Youngstown court appearance on traffic charges.

A bench warrant has been issued for Rogelio Mendoza’s arrest.

Mendoza was scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Thursday morning on charges of driving without a license, failure to illuminate rear license plate, seat belt and duty to display.

Youngstown Police stopped him Tuesday night on a traffic violation, and Mendoza admitted to them he was in the country illegally, according to a police report.

Police said federal law prohibits local police from holding immigrants suspected of living in the U.S. illegally, so he was released from custody.