Police investigating missing money at Chad Anthony’s

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a reported theft of more than $33,000 from Chad Anthony’s restaurant.

The business’s owner, Timothy Merlin, reported finding that money had been missing on Tuesday, according to a police report. He told police that a business partner had been involved in Valley Deals 365 and My Valley Deals promotions and that money made through those promotions had been deposited in the former partner’s other business accounts.

He noticed the missing money after taking over the promotions after parting ways with the business partner in January.

Merlin told police that there was no record anywhere of receiving these funds or that they were paid to the personal business accounts, according to the report. He said there was evidence of other potential financial fraud that was under investigation.

Earlier this week, Chad Anthony’s announced that it was closing its Boardman business. The Liberty, Austintown and Salem restaurants will remain open.

WYTV reached out to Merlin for more information, but he has not returned a call.