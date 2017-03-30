Suspect in biker gang shootout in Warren faces murder charges again

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who was previously charged with two counts of murder in connection with a biker gang shootout in Warren was booked into the Trumbull County Wednesday on a single murder charge.

David Bailes, Jr, the president of the FTW (Forever Two Wheelz) biker gang, was originally charged with two counts of murder in connection with the June 2016 shooting at Shorty’s bar in Warren, but those charges were dropped in September.

Wednesday, he was booked the Trumbull County on a single murder charge stemming from a secret indictment. He is expected to be arraigned in Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

James A. Gardner was also indicted by a Trumbull Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated murder and other charges in connection to the shooting.

The deadly shootout between two rival gangs, FTW and the Brothers Regime, ended in the deaths of James Moore and Robert Marto. Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes were hospitalized following the shooting.

Bailes was also shot during the shooting.

The city closed FTW’s clubhouse, located on Chestnut Avenue, in July, declaring it a public nuisance and saying it was the scene of criminal activity.