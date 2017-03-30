Warren murder, kidnapping suspect arrested in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT, Michigan (WYTV) – A fugitive charged with a murder and kidnapping in Warren was arrested in Detroit, Michigan by U.S. Marshals.

Shawn Johnson was listed as one of the Marshals’ Dangerous Dozen. He went on the run during an investigation by the Warren Police Department.

Police said Johnson shot and killed 41-year-old John Kellar on December 2. Police said he then kidnapped Alicia Binion and another woman and fled the scene in a stolen van.

The second woman managed to get away when during a stop at Rocky’s AM PM Market nearby.

Marshals said Binion was found later in the investigation.