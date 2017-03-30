YNDC shows off restored historic home on Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – House hunting? Well, look no further than the north side of Youngstown.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Cooperation hosted an open house Thursday in the Crandall Park neighborhood.

A gorgeous three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath historic home was the feature. It’s one of 75 houses completely restored by YNDC.

The organization has fixed over 300 homes across the city.

Director Ian Beniston said he can see the change each renovated house brings to its neighborhood and to Youngstown as a whole.

“In all of these neighborhoods, I kind of have a picture in my mind of how things were and how they’ve changed over time,” he said. “That’s what keeps you going every day. You’re able to see the change.”

The featured house is priced at $65,000 and is open to owner-occupant buyers.

