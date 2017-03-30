Youngstown State police chief search narrowed to 3 candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The search for a new police chief for Youngstown State University is now down to three people.

The finalists include Shawn Varso, who’s currently the interim chief; Jeffery Scott, police chief for Notre Dame College in South Euclid; and Stephen VanWinkle, a captain with the Miami University of Ohio Police Department.

YSU will hold an open forum with the finalists next week.

John Beshara retired as the YSU Police Chief last May after the university decided not to renew his contract.