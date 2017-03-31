Babies ‘R’ Us shopper reports man touching himself in Boardman parking lot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers man is facing criminal charges after a woman reported that he was touching himself in the Southland Crossings plaza parking lot.

Last Friday, the woman told police that she was walking out of Babies ‘R’ Us with her child when she noticed a man in a van parked next to her vehicle. She said the man had the window of his van down, had his pants down to his ankles and was “going to town,” touching himself inappropriately.

Police tried to find the suspect and saw a vehicle matching the description given by the woman driving on Mathews Road. Police pulled the vehicle over on Sheridan Road and reported that the driver, 49-year-old Charles Terry, appeared nervous.

When asked why he was at Lowe’s, Terry told police that he was a Boy Scout leader and was preparing for a Scouts’ camping trip. He later changed his story to say he had gone to Game Stop to look for a video game for his son, according to a police report.

Terry denied touching himself nor doing anything that would look like the act. He said he removed his coat but didn’t expose his genitals, adding that he has never been in trouble.

Police said two women identified Terry as the suspect, however. Terry was also found to have two past convictions for public indecency — in 2001 and 1995.

Terry was arrested and charged with two counts of public indecency. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear again in court on May 2.

WYTV reached out to the local Boy Scouts troop to determine whether Terry is involved with the troop but hasn’t heard back yet.