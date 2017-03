LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Liberty Township police are investigating a bank robbery that took place late Friday afternoon.

Police said a woman walked into the Key Bank at the corner of Belmont and Trumbull avenues just before 6 p.m.

Wearing a black net over her face and carrying a knife, she demanded money from the teller.

Police said she took off in a black Toyota heading toward Youngstown.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Liberty police at 330-759-1315.