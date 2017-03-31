Nugget of Knowledge: April Fool’s Pranks

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fun and useful websites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

April Fool’s Day is not a public holiday anywhere, but we’ve been celebrating it for centuries.

It may have started when we changed the calendar from Julian to Gregorian..and that moved New Year’s Day from the end of March to January 1st…..and people who still celebrated new years on April 1st, who stuck to the original calendar, were fools.

And down through history, people have celebrated the coming of spring with pranks and mischief.

One famous joke rocked Seattle in 2009: the Seattle Space Needle was For Sale, Current Asking Price Is 79 Million dollars..

It features spectacular views and includes 14 bathrooms, but no bedrooms.

Plus it comes with its own aircraft warning beacon: a 600 foot Observation Deck and a revolving restaurant.

Other gags have included broadcaster in Sweden telling their viewers in 1962 that they could convert their black and white Tv’s into color simply by pulling a nylon stocking overt the screen.

The BBC in 2008 broadcast a documentary on flying penguins…special effects……it was called Miracles of Evolution.

A Burger King ad in USA TODAY in 1998 advertised a left handed Whopper, so 32 million American lefties could get a better grip on the bun and in 1996, the Taco Bell restaurant chain said it had bought the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia to help pay down the national debt.

From now on we would have to call it the Taco Liberty Bell, crack and all.

When Jim worked at WHOT radio in the early 90’s, they played a prank saying that Idora Park had been secretly reconstructed over the Winter, and many people were fooled into thinking their backyard amusement park had been resurrected!

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .