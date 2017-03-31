Nugget of Knowledge: Earlier In-Home Movies Coming Soon!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fun and useful websites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

In 2005, it took four and a half months from the time a movie left theatres until it came to cable TV and video on demand.

Now it’s three and a half months.

The way we watch movies is going to change again…it’s not a matter of if…it’s a matter of when.

The big Hollywood studios are going to change tradition again and offer their films very soon after they debut in theatres…there’s talk of ten days or two weeks but no more than 45 days….right into your home with video on demand.

The studios want your money.

Box office flops would appear first.

This quick turn around service will cost you….the studios haven’t decided on a price but the Wall Street Journal reports between 30 and 50 dollars.

What about theatre owners?

They want you in front of their screens, not at home….again, there’s talk of a deal…the studios would share some of their video on demand money with theatre owners…stay tuned.

