YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing on Youngstown’s east side Friday evening.

Youngstown police said the two drunk people got into a fight just after 6 p.m. on Livingston Street off of Oak Street.

Officers said the pair ended up stabbing each other.

One was taken to North Side Hospital and the other to St. Elizabeth’s. Their injuries are non-life threatening.