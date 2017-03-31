Struther’s Brabant becomes 1st bowler in school history to compete in college

Struthers, OH (WYTV) – Andrew Brabant, a senior at Struthers High School, will be signing a bowling scholarship with University of Pikeville on Friday, April 7th.

Brabant is the first bowler in SHS history to officially commit to continuing a bowling athletic career at the college level. He has been a member of the Struthers Bowling Team since his freshman year, and has qualified for OHSAA State Tournament several times. This year, Brabant was awarded the All-American Conference White Tier MVP award.

The University of Pikeville is a private university in Pikeville, Kentucky, which is a National Association Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school.

Courtesy: Struthers high school