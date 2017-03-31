Youngstown elementary school celebrates with birthday party for everyone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some of the best parts of elementary school were the birthday parties. Friday, Taft Elementary held a birthday party for the entire school.

There was ice cream, and of course, cupcakes. The principal sang “Happy Birthday” to everyone.

Both students and staff say they love the day.

Principal John McMahan said it’s a way to make sure everyone can celebrate.

“A lot of the kids don’t get to celebrate their birthday, whether it’s a weekend or over a summer break or holiday. It really is a really cool thing for us to do, because we don’t want to leave anybody out,” he said.

This celebration is held every year at elementary schools in Youngstown.