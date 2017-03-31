Youngstown murder suspect sentenced to 28 years to life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens during a drive-by shooting in 2015 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Lou D’Apolito sentenced Jason Heard to 28 years to life on Friday.

A jury found Heard guilty of aggravated murder and three counts each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

The other defendant, Leonard Savage, was sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to the shooting. Savage was found guilty of one count of complicity to aggravated murder, three counts of complicity to attempted murder and three counts of complicity to felonious assault.

Police say the suspects pulled up alongside a car carrying Owens and others on West Myrtle Avenue and started shooting. Owens was the only one hit.

Also charged is Jawonn Hymes, who is awaiting a trial scheduled to begin next month.