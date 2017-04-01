Columbiana County EMA seeking Response Team volunteers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency brought back their Community Emergency Response Team — or CERT — on Saturday.

The first round of volunteer training for CERT took place.

Although this program has only just returned, the need for volunteers is greater than ever — and they can really make a difference.

“There’s a big problem right now with both fire and EMS in that there aren’t many people volunteering for these positions,” said Rudy Sacchet of Negley Fire & EMS.

“I think that one person can make a huge difference,” said Robert Agee, a CERT volunteer. “Because, when you add one more ‘one person’ to a group, you make that group that much stronger.”

Volunteer training is a three-day program. Classes wrap up Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the program, check out its official website here or its Facebook here.