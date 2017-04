FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Last Saturday’s¬†Farrell fire that killed one person has been ruled an arson at the wrong house.

Farrell’s Fire Chief confirmed the new information to WYTV Saturday night.

Regina Norris, 46, was found dead on the second-floor bedroom of her home on Wallis Avenue just after 10 p.m. on March 25.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.