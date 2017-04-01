Local recovery center to host family fun night for those struggling with addiction

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – One Warren community center, known for hosting meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous and Marijuana Anonymous, will hold a family fun night on Saturday.

The Sahara II Community Recovery Center is a non-profit charitable organization that is Trumbull County’s only clean and sober recovery center.

The family fun night is free and will offer ice cream sundaes and baked goods. There will also be an Easter egg hunt, 50/50 raffle, face painting, nail painting, music and T-shirt tie-dying.

One of the center’s board members, Danielle Wilson, said she hopes the event will bring people who are struggling together to enjoy a night out.

“We hold 28 meetings a week, anything from AA, NA, HA. We feed the homeless two nights out of the week, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, it starts at 5 p.m. We just try to provide a safe, sober environment for people in recovery to come and to let them know there still is fun in recovery,” she said.

The organization has been around for over 20 years. When it was the Sahara I, it was located on the west side of Warren before moving to 2345 Youngstown Road about 12 years ago and updating the name.

Wilson said over those 12 years, she can’t even calculate the number of people the center has helped.

“We have kids that go from a detox center into sober living. People come with the things on their back. So, we take donations of clothing, hygiene products and try to make sure they have the things that they need,” she said.

Each position at the center is volunteer-based, so not one person gets paid for their services.

Wilson said because of the recent spike in heroin overdoses, she is seeing more and more people coming to the center for help.

“It’s a sad situation, the heroin epidemic. It’s insane. So, yeah, we try to do whatever we can so that they know there is hope,” she said.

The event will run tonight from 6-11 p.m.