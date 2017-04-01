Red Cross event prepares people in case of disaster

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The American Red Cross held its annual Preparedness Day with Dominion East Ohio on Saturday.

The event taught people the importance of being “Red Cross Ready” in the event of a disaster.

Participants took a pre-test to determine their safety knowledge. Volunteers then went over their answers with them and gave them a post-test.

At the end they received a first aid kit.

“Something that people don’t know is that smoke detectors are good for 10 years whether or not your batteries are still,” said Melissa Papini of American Red Cross. “Even if you’re checking your batteries, but the smoke detector itself, those sensors after 10 years go bad.”

The Red Cross and Dominion held the event at eight other locations around the Valley too.