Valley’s top high school women honored at YWCA event

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YWCA celebrated the next generation of women leaders in the Valley on Saturday.

The Young Women With Bright Futures celebration honored 30 high school women from Trumbull and Mahoning counties who are making a difference in their communities.

Cryshanna Jackson, who leads this effort, said this year’s group of women are incredibly talented.

“We’ve really diversified in the past few years,” Jackson said. “We’ve opened up the schools we’ve included in this, so we’re able to get a lot more diversity.”

Diversity is a resounding theme with Young Women With Bright Futures, as the YWCA’s mission is to empower women and eliminate racism.

Jackson said these women embody what it means to solve social problems as a community.

“Women’s problems are not just women’s problems,” Jackson said. “They are community problems. Racism is not just African American’s and people of color’s [problems] — it’s a community problem. When we have issues that affect one, it can affect all.”

Da’Jahnae Provitt is a senior at Warren Harding. She won the Young Women With Bright Futures’ $12,000 scholarship and essay contest.

She’ll be going to Dartmouth College this fall.

“My mom had me at the age of 16 [and] my dad didn’t finish high school,” Provitt said. “I’m a first-generation kid, so it’s amazing to go Ivy [League].”

For Provitt, this program means everything.

She says it connected her with like-minded women who help her make a difference in the community. It also gave her the confidence to embrace her role as a leader in the classroom and beyond.

“Being able to talk to someone and they understand the struggle — and you don’t seem just like some overachiever,” Provitt said. “You’re with someone who has the same interests as you, and having those conversations, those are priceless.”

Read more about Young Women With Bright Futures here.