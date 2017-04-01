Youngstown streets get cleaning from YNDC, volunteer groups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation worked to clean up the streets of Youngstown.

But they didn’t do it alone.

Volunteer groups came from Cardinal Mooney High school, Youngstown State University and Americorps, among others. They removed trash, dirt and debris from sidewalks along Indianola and took time to clean vacant lots.

YNDC organizers said being able to see results helps volunteers feel a sense of ownership for the work they do in their hometown.

“Actually, these sidewalks we’re standing on literally weren’t here this morning,” said Tiffany Sokol, YNDC housing director. “They were covered by about six inches of dirt and we’ve been able to totally clear these. So now these kids have a clear path to walk to and from school everyday.”

Additionally, Sokol says these events help younger volunteers develop a good work ethic and character.

For more on the YNDC, check out its official website.