48 hour video game contest results to be unveiled Sunday afternoon

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local independent game development resourcing group will unveil the results of its annual Game Jam Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m.

The Youngstown Game Developers will live stream each team’s finished prototype on its YouTube channel.

A game jam is an event where people come together to create a themed video game in 48 hours, working day and night.

According to the group’s website, it “focuses on helping people become successful game developers in the entertainment technology field.”

Related Posts