Daffin’s Chocolate Candies gives out free samples at annual open house

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Sunday was “Swizzle Stick Day” at the Daffin’s Chocolate Candies store in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family oriented event was the perfect opportunity for families to come together and tour the factor to see how the chocolate is made. Minnie and Mickey Mouse made appearances, along with the Easter Bunny.

Thousands of people lined up to get their free sample of a swizzle stick dipped in milk chocolate.

Daffin’s Wholesale Distribution Manager Stan Lefes explained how much goes into an event like this.

“It takes quite a bit of planning, although having done it this many years we do sort of have it down to a science. But, it takes a lot of coordination to make sure we have people staffed not only here at the factory but also up in our Sharon store,” he said.

Lefes said Daffin’s has been doing this since at least the late 1980s, when Mr. Daffin created the event to take place on the Sunday before Palm Sunday.

He also said it’s a great way to give something back to the community.