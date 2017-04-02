Salem animal sanctuary cares for many on tight budget



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 300 people showed up to eat at the Alchemy Acres spaghetti dinner Sunday afternoon.

The money from the event goes right back to the animals.

“It’s a tremendous help,” said Steve Sacco of Alchemy Acres. “It also gives us the opportunity to talk to people and let people know about Alchemy Acres, and what we try to do to help the animals.”

Sunday marked the 20th spaghetti dinner for the family-run animal sanctuary out of Salem. These dinners help fund their operations.

Alchemy Acres takes in animals living in awful conditions across the state. Katie Sacco, who manages all adoptions, said some animals are left on their doorstep.

“We started with six dog kennels and had nearly a dozen dogs — that was in 2004,” she said. “And now our population is well up over 90 dogs and over 150 cats.”

More animals means more costs.

Many of the animals they have require medication and surgery — and it’s all adding up.

“We spend over $7,000-8,000 a year on flea prevention alone,” Katie said. “So, one event like this hopefully would bring that in.”

The Sacco’s dream is to get a big space where they can expand their rescue efforts. But right now, they’re stuck in a small, rented office building because it’s all they can afford.

“Right now, we’re just kind of working on a shoestring budget and making things work as we have them,” Katie said. “And that’s very difficult. We definitely need our own place to spread our wings and grow.”

Alchemy Acres is accepting donations for their animals. You can donate on its official website alchemyacres.org.

They say they can even use old, unused household items — like bed sheets and pots and pans — to make bedding and food dishes. They are also accepting monetary contributions to the animals’ medical fund.

Learn more about Alchemy Acres by visiting its Facebook page.