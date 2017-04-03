CEO considering consolidating jobs in Youngstown City School District

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – At a monthly update meeting, Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he is considering consolidating jobs within the district to cut costs.

In addition to the merging of positions, there is the possibility of suspending several contracts the district has.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Slemens will take over the duties of treasurer Sherry Tyson, who will soon be retiring.

Mohip held the meeting Monday afternoon at Volney Rogers Middle School. The update meetings let parents and teachers in the district know of any changes happening at various schools.

“I think people here, not just in the district, but the city and regionally, are buying into what we’re trying to do and understand we’re not perfect. We’re not where we need to be, we’re nowhere where we should be now. We’re going to be unapologetic about what we need to do to bring this district back into order.”

The date for May’s monthly update meeting hasn’t been set.