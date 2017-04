AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Katie was live at Panera Bread in Austintown telling us about their Pieces of Hope Campaign.

100% of the proceeds from their Puzzle Piece cookies will be donated to the Rich Center for Autism and Potential Development.

You can buy the cookies at any local Panera Bread from Monday, April 3 to Sunday, April 9.

You can also order online at http://covelli.com/autism/.