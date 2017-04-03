Man shot in ankle outside Youngstown apartments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police arrested a man and are holding him on an outstanding warrant as they investigate how another man ended up shot in the ankle outside apartments on the city’s north side.

Police were called about 12:07 a.m. Monday to the 2500 block of Tyrell Avenue on reports of a man being shot.

When police arrived, they did not encounter a victim or shooter but witnesses said they heard people arguing and then gunfire. They then saw a man run into an apartment on the second floor.

As police were checking the apartments, they got a call that a gunshot victim showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital who said he was shot on Tyrell Avenue.

Police found Ta’Quan Charlton, 19, in a back bedroom of an apartment, even though the woman who answered the door said no males were in the apartment, according to a police report.

Charlton gave police a fictitious name, but officers were able to positively identify Charlton from an Ohio ID card he had in his pocket, the report stated. Officers discovered Chartlon was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Youngstown on two felonious assault charges and having weapons under disability.

Charlton was also charged with obstructing official business in connection to the shooting because he kept balling up his fists as investigators were trying to conduct a gunshot residue test on his hands.

The victim told police at the hospital that he had stepped outside of the apartments to get some fresh air when he was shot. He said he did not know who shot him, the report stated.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.