One pinwheel for every child abused in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A display to help raise awareness for National Child Abuse and Neglect Month is up at Boardman Park.

Each year, Pinwheels for Prevention displays pinwheels for the entire month of April. The pinwheels represent the number of abused children in the Valley.

Event organizer Jennifer Kollar said people can always step up to help prevent child abuse.

“You can be vigilant every day. As people in the community, if you suspect child abuse or if you see neglect happening, call your local law enforcement or call your local children services agency.”

Boardman High School’s jazz ensemble put on a concert for the event, which also featured a community spotlight awards presentation.